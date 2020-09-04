Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.0449 on Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $18.65 million and $5.67 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00118144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00201975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.45 or 0.01528443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000338 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00182908 BTC.

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

