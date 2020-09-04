Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHYHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, July 13th. Danske cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,861. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $28.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.