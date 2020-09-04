Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,400.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,106.82.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,328.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.47, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,195.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $958.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.