CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHINA RESOURES/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get CHINA RESOURES/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRPJY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for CHINA RESOURES/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA RESOURES/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.