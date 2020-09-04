Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Reduced by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,797 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 590.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 191,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 164,056 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 235.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 88,163 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 41,151 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

