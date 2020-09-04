Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 569,045 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Chegg worth $45,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Chegg by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Chegg by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.74, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $167,213.07. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,257 shares in the company, valued at $11,841,389.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $1,815,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,119,179 shares in the company, valued at $137,407,566.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,205,166 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

