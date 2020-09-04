Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Financial Analysis

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Nathan’s Famous’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheesecake Factory $2.48 billion 0.58 $127.29 million $2.61 12.03 Nathan’s Famous $103.32 million 2.05 $13.44 million N/A N/A

Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Nathan’s Famous.

Volatility & Risk

Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cheesecake Factory and Nathan’s Famous, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheesecake Factory 6 12 3 0 1.86 Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus price target of $27.37, indicating a potential downside of 12.87%. Given Cheesecake Factory’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than Nathan’s Famous.

Profitability

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Nathan’s Famous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheesecake Factory 0.20% 1.55% 0.27% Nathan’s Famous 13.33% -18.65% 11.51%

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats Nathan’s Famous on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sell various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 25, 2018, its restaurant system consisted of 5 company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 276 franchised units located in 20 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

