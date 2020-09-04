Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check Cap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Check Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Check Cap.

CHEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Check Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.35 on Friday. Check Cap has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $15.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

