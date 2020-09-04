Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHNG. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.
Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
In related news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Change Healthcare stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
