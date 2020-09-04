Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHNG. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Change Healthcare stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

