Cfra Upgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Buy

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.62.

TSLA traded down $18.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $388.58. 1,772,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,643,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $502.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.71 and a 200 day moving average of $223.26. The stock has a market cap of $414.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,017.16, a PEG ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total transaction of $38,939,897.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,329,367.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $5,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,454 shares of company stock worth $68,999,316 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

