Centric Brands (OTCMKTS:CTRCQ) and Levi Strauss & Co. (OTCMKTS:LEVI) Head to Head Review

Centric Brands (OTCMKTS:CTRCQ) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centric Brands and Levi Strauss & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centric Brands $596.60 million 0.00 -$123.77 million N/A N/A Levi Strauss & Co. $5.76 billion 0.86 $394.61 million $0.97 12.94

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Centric Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Centric Brands and Levi Strauss & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centric Brands N/A N/A N/A Levi Strauss & Co. 0.19% 13.47% 4.12%

Volatility and Risk

Centric Brands has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Levi Strauss & Co. has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Centric Brands and Levi Strauss & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centric Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Levi Strauss & Co. 0 2 7 0 2.78

Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus price target of $18.88, suggesting a potential upside of 50.40%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than Centric Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Centric Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Centric Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Centric Brands on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centric Brands Company Profile

Centric Brands Inc. designs, produces, merchandises, manages, markets, and distributes kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel. Its owned brands include Hudson, a designer and marketer of women's and men's branded denim and apparel; Robert Graham, an eclectic apparel and accessories brand; and SWIMS, a Scandinavian lifestyle brand for a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products through its owned retail stores, e-commerce Websites, retail partners' Websites, and partner shop-in-shops, as well as to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. It operates retail stores for its Robert Graham and SWIMS brands. As of May 15, 2019, the company operated 31 Robert Graham brand stores, which consisted of 19 full price stores and 12 outlet stores; and 3 SWIMS brand outlet stores, which consisted of 1 full price store and 2 outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Differential Brands Group Inc. and changed its name to Centric Brands Inc. in October 2018. Centric Brands Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York. On May 18, 2020, Centric Brands Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co. designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. Levi Strauss & Co. sells its products in approximately 110 countries through a network of chain retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, franchised or other brand-dedicated stores, and shop-in-shops, as well as e-commerce sites. The company operates approximately 3,000 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

