Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,255. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $69,043.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,873 shares of company stock valued at $414,163. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 420,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 138,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 24.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.