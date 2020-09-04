Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CELTF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centamin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.91.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

