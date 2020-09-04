Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the July 30th total of 787,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin acquired 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $29,152.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $126,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,125,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,923,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,930,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,620,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

CLDX traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 831,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 19.28, a current ratio of 19.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.20. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.44% and a negative net margin of 1,035.16%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

