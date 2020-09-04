Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.71.
CTRE stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. Caretrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,048,000 after acquiring an additional 740,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 675,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,906,000 after acquiring an additional 506,995 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,921,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Caretrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
