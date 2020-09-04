Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.71.

CTRE stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. Caretrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,048,000 after acquiring an additional 740,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 675,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,906,000 after acquiring an additional 506,995 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,921,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

