Cardinal Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 30th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.7 days.
Shares of Cardinal Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,803. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. Cardinal Resources has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.65.
About Cardinal Resources
Read More: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.