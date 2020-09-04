Cardinal Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 30th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.7 days.

Shares of Cardinal Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,803. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. Cardinal Resources has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

About Cardinal Resources

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

