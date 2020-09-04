CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the July 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of CLLDY stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. CapitaLand has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.03.
CapitaLand Company Profile
See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.