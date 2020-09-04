CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the July 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CLLDY stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. CapitaLand has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Get CapitaLand alerts:

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.