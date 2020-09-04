Capital One Financial Upgrades Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) to Equal Weight

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.19% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.
Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $28.00.
About Whiting Petroleum
Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.
