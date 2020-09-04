Capita (LON:CPI) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPI. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Capita from GBX 46 ($0.60) to GBX 41 ($0.54) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 74 ($0.97).

LON:CPI traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 30.25 ($0.40). The company had a trading volume of 27,085,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. The firm has a market cap of $504.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.51. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 185.25 ($2.42).

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

