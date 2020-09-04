Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cfra

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
CGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.97.
Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 59,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,791. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.36.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.
