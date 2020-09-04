Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cfra

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 59,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,791. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,673 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,904 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.