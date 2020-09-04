Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CFPZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canfor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canfor from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canfor from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.66. 49,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Canfor has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

