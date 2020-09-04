Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) Short Interest Update

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the July 30th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cancer Genetics stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. Cancer Genetics has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $13.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.54.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%.

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

