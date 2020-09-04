Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Sells C$56,956.00 in Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total transaction of C$56,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,074.92.

Shares of CWB opened at C$27.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.34. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$15.70 and a 12-month high of C$36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.38.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

