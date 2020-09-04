CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CAIXABANK/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

CAIXY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 3,465,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,941. CAIXABANK/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

