Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Purchased by Ajo LP

Ajo LP boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 1,605.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,967 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned about 0.13% of Cadence Bancorp worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $9.59 on Friday. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.63%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Insiders acquired 21,560 shares of company stock worth $175,551 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

