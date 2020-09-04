BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the July 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BZZUY shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, and Mexico. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

