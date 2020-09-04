Buckle Inc Stock Falls 0.2% Following August Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales climbed 1.7% in the month of August. Buckle’s stock fell by 0.2% in the first day of trading following the news.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKE. ValuEngine cut shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. Buckle has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $993.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.65. Buckle had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Buckle during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Buckle during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

