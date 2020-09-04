Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 250,200 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 30th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCF remained flat at $$29.88 during trading on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

