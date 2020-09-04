BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$82.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$74.25.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$70.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 53.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.00. BRP has a twelve month low of C$18.56 and a twelve month high of C$75.37.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

