Brokers Set Expectations for Kimco Realty Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.17. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560,497 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,014,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 15,980.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,316,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,125,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,849 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

