Brokers Issue Forecasts for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report issued on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $402.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $532.77 million, a PE ratio of 182.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 470.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

