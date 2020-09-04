Brokerages Set Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Target Price at $17.00

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUNS. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 10,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,396.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,013.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $50,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,225.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,709 shares of company stock valued at $193,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 157.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. 65,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,099. Solar Senior Capital has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

