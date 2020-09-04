Brokerages Set Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Price Target at $70.40

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.40.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of RLMD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.62. 56,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,224. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $54.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.
