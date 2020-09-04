Brokerages Set Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Price Target at $70.40

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RLMD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.62. 56,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,224. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $343,110 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

