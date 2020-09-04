Brokerages Set Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Target Price at $111.80

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of IIPR traded down $12.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.89. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $126.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $313,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 997.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 61,833 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $3,059,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 113.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

