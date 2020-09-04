Brokerages Set Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target at $35.17

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDYN. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,722. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang acquired 10,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $79,105.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,153.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,295 shares of company stock worth $205,989. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 42.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

