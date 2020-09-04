Brokerages Set Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) PT at $11.75

Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th.
In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,908.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,519.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,085 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $123,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,392 shares of company stock worth $2,197,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Flex stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. 68,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,235. Flex has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
