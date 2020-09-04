Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Target Price at $0.79

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESVIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.10 to $0.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,438. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

