Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TACO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Del Taco Restaurants stock remained flat at $$8.95 during trading on Friday. 475,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,722. The company has a market cap of $334.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $97,726.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $177,012.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,659.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 105,310 shares of company stock valued at $829,255 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 143.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 101,793 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

