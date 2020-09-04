Brokerages Expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Advanced Disposal Services reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.99 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

ADSW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $29.92. 1,618,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,101. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. Advanced Disposal Services has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSW. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,241,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,906,000 after buying an additional 75,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 496.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 80,139 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 28.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the first quarter valued at about $585,000.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

