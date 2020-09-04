Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.25.
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $352.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.59 and its 200 day moving average is $288.16. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $378.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.