Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.25.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $352.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.59 and its 200 day moving average is $288.16. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $378.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

