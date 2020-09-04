Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $360.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.31.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $352.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.16. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $378.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

