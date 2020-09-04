Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan Sells 57,172 Shares

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

On Tuesday, August 25th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total value of $19,155,478.60.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $18,833,028.52.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total value of $18,559,993.44.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total value of $18,019,155.78.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.49, for a total value of $17,808,194.79.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.86, for a total value of $18,058,032.06.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $17,940,831.51.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.70, for a total value of $17,934,542.70.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.53 on Friday, reaching $360.62. The stock had a trading volume of 128,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,069. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.59 and a 200 day moving average of $288.16. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after acquiring an additional 135,603 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.