BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BTVCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRITVIC PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of BTVCY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005. BRITVIC PLC/S has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

