Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 1,999 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 128.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,383. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.10. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,638,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $5,079,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 106,050 shares of company stock worth $8,807,913 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

