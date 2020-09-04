Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 42.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,808,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,436 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,085 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 882.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 647,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,455,000 after purchasing an additional 581,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,008,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,291,000 after acquiring an additional 359,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $119.05. 6,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

