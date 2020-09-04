Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $221,000 in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,991 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NetApp by 12.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 293,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 101,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 232.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,547 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.16.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.
NetApp Company Profile
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
