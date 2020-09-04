Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $221,000 in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,991 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NetApp by 12.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 293,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 101,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 232.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,547 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.16.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. 19,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,332. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.