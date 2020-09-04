Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $208,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Teradyne by 8.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $3,103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $684,679.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TER. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.59.

NYSE:TER traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.98. 61,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

