Bridgewater Associates LP Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,352,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $629,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,423,000 after buying an additional 65,731 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $281,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 51.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,245,000 after buying an additional 634,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,824,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,523,000 after buying an additional 79,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

UHS stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.60. 3,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $157.06. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average is $104.68.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

