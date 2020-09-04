Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $238.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.89.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $986,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,420.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

