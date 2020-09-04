Bread (BRD) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $527,508.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00042765 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.45 or 0.05767169 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00035913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

